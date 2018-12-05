If the Yield Curve Fully Inverts, S&P 500 Will Plunge 15% in 2019

“Inverted yield curve” are three words investors fear most and just this week, short-dated yields pushed above the long-dated yields, a major recession warning signal for Wall Street that could send stocks plummeting in 2019.

Per MarketWatch:

“History suggests that once the Treasury yield curve becomes very flat or starts to invert, the stock market tends to struggle over the following couple of years, as the economy eventually starts to weaken,” said Oliver Jones, an analyst for Capital Economics. The widely-watched gap between the 10-year note TMUBMUSD10Y, +0.00% and the 2-year note TMUBMUSD02Y, +0.00% narrowed to 11 basis points, according to Tradeweb data. And less common pairings used to assess the curve’s slope such as the spread between the 3-year TMUBMUSD03Y, +0.00% and the 5-year TMUBMUSD05Y, +0.00% , along with the 2-yearTMUBMUSD02Y, +0.00% and the 5-year inverted on Monday.

And the curves flattening sent shivers through the market on Tuesday as stocks cratered.

The S&P 500 index slid 90 points, or 3.2 percent, to 2,700. The Dow plunged 799 points, or 3.1 percent, to 25,027, more than erasing its 488-point gain over the previous two trading days, and the Nasdaq composite lost 283 points, or 3.8 percent, to 7,158.

When short-term yields exceed their long-term counterparts, inverting the curve, a recession has usually followed. In the last nine times when the spread between the 2-year and the 10-year turned negative, economic growth has ground to a halt. Admittedly, the timing between an inversion and a recession can vary from six months to as much as two years. That means stock-market investors may be tempted to stick through the recent market volatility and try to reap the benefits of robust growth, as the world’s largest economy is still expected to expand at a healthy 2.5% clip in 2019, according to economists polled by MarketWatch. Yet Jones says investors may not want to take any chances. In the chart below, he shows that whenever the spread between the 2-year note has matched or pushed above the 10-year note yield, the S&P 500’s returns over the next two years has turned negative. He expects the S&P 500 to slump 15% in 2019.