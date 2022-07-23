Growing up, my grandfather told me he used to leave his front door unlocked.

We don’t live in those secure times anymore.

Americans spend billions each year on ways to keep themselves and their items safe. That trend is set to go higher.

We’ll start with this 100-rated Power Stock in today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast. It makes the tools to keep us and our possessions safe.



Locked and Secured



Whether it’s important documents or jewelry, you want to keep meaningful items safe and locked away.

Personal security is essential.

Take this: We lock our phones to keep prying eyes off our personal information.

In today’s podcast, I share a company that develops and sells locking mechanisms to keep us and our stuff safe:

The stock earns a “Strong Bullish” 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! Recorded annual sales of $141 million in 2021 — a 22.6% increase from 2020 and started 2022 with record sales.

and started 2022 with record sales. It pays a forward dividend yield of 3%.

The trend shows we spare no expense to keep our personal items secure.

Security Stock Trend: System Sales

The FBI reported 6.4 million cases of property crime in the U.S. in 2020.

Americans are responding by investing in locks to secure themselves and their property:

The chart above shows the rise in revenue from security systems sold in the U.S.: a sharp 16.7% from 2020 to 2024!

The market is set to reach an all-time high this year and keep growing.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share the details about this “Strong Bullish” stock that earns a perfect 100 overall rating!

We expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

The Stock Power Podcast

