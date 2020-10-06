Last week, millions of Americans watched the 90-minute presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Perhaps you — like most viewers who watched it — came away thinking: “What a dumpster fire!”

Maybe you’re now dreading the fact that there are two more debates.

I, as a trained journalist and political scientist, had different thoughts.

Cue investor mode: I turned my attention from the debate to thinking about after the election.

I spent hours that night researching platforms, speeches and positions to blow past the traditional noise to give me a lead on an election stock to buy — an investment that stands up no matter who wins in November.

No One Talked About This One Massive Concern

In that research, I came across one issue over and over.

It means the world to millions of Americans —but the media and even the candidates themselves hardly mention it: jobs.

There’s no question that American jobs have taken a severe hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business shutdowns.

As you can see, the pandemic caused unemployment to jump to nearly 15% in March 2020.

It’s starting to come back down, but unemployment is still nowhere near its low of 3.5% in February.

What the Candidates Say About Jobs

In previous elections, jobs were front and center of the political debate.

But 2020 is unlike any election year we have seen in a lifetime.

While the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign relations and race have taken center stage and will likely remain there until November, both candidates have plans to erase unemployment.

This is what former Vice President Biden’s campaign website said that stood out to me:

We’ve seen the importance of bringing home critical supply chains so that we aren’t dependent on other countries in future crises. But Biden believes we can’t stop there — he is releasing a plan today to build a strong industrial base and small-business-led supply chains to retain and create millions of good-paying union jobs in manufacturing and technology across the country.

In a recent White House press conference, President Trump said this:

Foreign nations were allowed to freely plunder our factories and loot our industries, take our business out of the United States. Millions of jobs were vacuumed out — just taken out so easily.

Your Election Stock to Buy

While jobs may not be at the forefront of the campaign rhetoric, both candidates speak to the same point.

Their plans may be vastly different, but the message is the same: Bring back outsourced jobs.

And one sector that benefits the most is industrials. This sector includes aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, tools, lumber production, construction, waste management, and more.

And this sector sends a lot of jobs overseas.

Small businesses stand to gain the most by bringing jobs back to America.

That led me to the Invesco S&P Small-Cap Industrials ETF (Nasdaq: PSCI). It’s an exchange-traded fund that invests in small-cap growth and value industrial stocks. ETFs are a great way to get broad exposure to a sector because they hold a basket of stocks.

PSCI includes stocks such as engineering firm Exponent Inc. (EXPO) and manufacturer Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB).

PSCI Jumps 55% From March 2020 Lows

Why this is the “election ETF” to buy: PSCI, hit a “golden cross” — where its 50-day moving average (green line) rises above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) — suggesting an uptrend is coming.

Its share price has been moving up since bottoming out in March.

Bottom Line on This Election ETF to Buy Today

The bottom line: Both presidential candidates vow to return outsourced jobs to America.

That means small supply chain and other industrial companies will benefit.

To get ahead of the uptrend in small-cap industrial stocks, this is one “election ETF” to buy today.

Bonus payout: ETFs are required to pay out the full dividend that comes with stocks they hold. PSCI’s last quarterly dividend was $0.11 per share.

As America brings back jobs from overseas, these small-cap industrial stocks will benefit.

Smart investors who get in on PSCI now will benefit from strong portfolio gains as well.

