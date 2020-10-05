The low-volatility factor is one of the six factors my Green Zone Ratings system considers when it rates stocks. And I’ll admit — it’s a counterintuitive one.

“High-beta” stocks tend to climb at a faster rate than the broad market, when the broad market is climbing. Now, you might think that buying high-beta stocks is a logical way to “beat the market,” particularly if you’re willing to endure the added volatility inherent in this type of stock.

But history proves otherwise.

That’s partly because high-beta stocks put you at the mercy of their so-called “double-edged sword.”

When the marketing advances, it’s true that they go up faster and further. However, they also go down faster and further when the broad market is falling .

There are at least three fascinating explanations for why buying low-beta stocks is a better idea, over the long run.

One of the explanations centers on what’s called the “lottery ticket effect.”

In the words of Larry Swedroe, a foremost expert on factor investing and one of my favorite authors:

In the real world, there are investors with a “taste,” or preference, for lottery-like investments. This leads them to “irrationally” invest in high-volatility stocks (which have lottery-like distributions) despite their poor returns. They pay a premium to gamble. Among the stocks that fall into the “lottery ticket” category are IPOs, small-cap growth stocks that are not profitable, penny stocks and stocks in bankruptcy.

This brings me to my new High-Beta Bombs feature…

Each month, I’ll share with you a list of stock tickers I think you should avoid — stocks I call “high-beta bombs” because they have all the poor characteristics of the types of stocks that tend to blow up in investors’ faces.

4 Qualities of High-Beta Bombs

I don’t make subjective judgments against stocks when I compile my list of high-beta bombs. Instead, I rely on my quantitative, factor-based models to show me which stocks meet the criteria for stocks that are best to avoid.

Essentially, I run a screen on the full universe of stocks.

And only the stocks that meet all my criteria — the “bad” criteria I’m looking for — make it on my high-beta bombs list each month.

In plain English, high-beta bombs are small, high-beta stocks that have high sales growth rates but poor profitability.

In computer code, high-beta bombs have each of the following characteristics:

A market cap of less than $2 billion (“small”).

A 3-year beta ranked in the top 30% of all stocks (“high-beta”).

A 1-year sales growth rate ranked in the top 30% of all stocks (“high-growth”).

Negative earnings-per-share for each of the last five quarter (“unprofitable”).

Academic research shows this combination of characteristics is one of the worst combinations you can find. You’d be best off avoiding — or shorting! — stocks with all four qualities.

The stock ticker. The company name. Its sector. Its industry.

If you do your own research and stock-picking, I hope my monthly list of high-beta bombs will become a value-add part of your process.

I’m a big believer in the idea that, to be a truly successful investor, you not only need to do the proper things correctly … you also need to not do the bad things.

Said another way, avoiding a bad investment has just as much positive impact on your bottom line over time as does finding a good investment.

What’s more, if you’re interested in identifying stocks to bet against — either by outright short selling shares, or, perhaps, by buying put options — I hope this list of high-beta bombs proves to be a valuable screen in your process, as you hunt for stocks that could fall far and rapidly, particularly as the broader market is weak.

One final note on logistics: The number of stocks meeting my criteria of “high-beta bombs” will change from month to month, but will typically be in the range of 150 to 200 stocks.

