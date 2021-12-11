Let me preface everything I am about to say with this: I do not have a crystal ball.

In fact, no one does.

Anyone who says they can accurately forecast the future is trying to sell you oceanfront property in Kansas.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t examine trends to find investable ideas with the highest probability of occurring.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I give you my bold prediction for the stock market in 2022.

Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: No Comparison

There’s an ongoing debate within the investing community as it tries to answer one question: Which is a better investment, growth stocks or value stocks?

The chart below could hold the answer.

This is the Wilshire Growth/Value Ratio chart. It divides the Wilshire U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index by the Wilshire U.S. Large-Cap Value Index.

It’s a basic way to compare large-cap value stock performance versus large-cap growth stock performance.

When the ratio is moving higher, it means growth stocks are outperforming value stocks. Conversely, when it’s moving lower, value stocks outperform growth stocks.

The ratio peak was in 2000 when internet stocks were all the rage and sent growth stocks through the roof.

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to tell you what that chart means and how it relates to my bold stock market prediction for 2022.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update. You can find more investing insights from Adam and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore in our Ask Adam Anything and revamped Investing With Charles videos, respectively.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.