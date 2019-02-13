What the $22 Trillion National Debt Really Means

The ballooning national debt topped $22 trillion this week, a massive, scary number that doesn’t mean much at the moment, but it could spell disaster for the future of the U.S. economy.

The country’s collective IOU has been growing steadily for decades but exploded following the Great Recession as the Fed began pumping new money in the economy, known as quantitative easing, to try and spur growth as the economy was collapsing.

The national debt under President Barack Obama grew in just eight years nearly as much as it did in the entire 232-year history of the country before he took office.

The debt stood at $10.6 trillion when his terms started, and it was $19.9 trillion when he left, an average increase of $1.16 trillion each year.

The rising debt has continued under President Donald Trump to the tune of $2.06 trillion, or about $991 billion each year he’s been at the helm.

However, there are two more relevant metrics when thinking about the national debt.

One is the percentage of debt compared to GDP, and it’s important because it measures the ability of the government to pay its debt through growth, and it helps measure what you get for your money in terms of how much growth the debt has helped generate.

Per CNBC:

Total debt compared to the economy remained pretty low for decades until it began to climb in the early 1980s while President Ronald Reagan fought the Cold War against the former Soviet Union. Debt to GDP was about 30.6 percent when Reagan took office in 1981, then steadily climbed to a peak of 65.3 percent in mid-1995, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Then-President Bill Clinton and the Republican-controlled Congress eventually carved out a short-lived government surplus, resulting in less of a need to borrow and the level to fall to 30.9 percent in the second quarter of 2001.