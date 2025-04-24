I’ll admit, I threw some cold water on the Nasdaq 100’s rally in yesterday’s edition…

I pointed out that investors are buying some of the “biggest losers” in the tech-heavy index, banking on de-escalation of the U.S.-China standoff to spur a massive recovery rally.

But I also showed you that there are plenty of solid stocks to buy when you cast a wider net, especially when you use a strategy that adapts to market conditions, like my Green Zone Power Rating system.

Today, I’ll continue the conversation by showing you 26 stocks that just entered my system’s “Bullish” zone.

And there’s an important take-home message in the data…

Let’s get to it!

Movin’ on Up … to “Bullish”

To start, let’s have a look at how many stocks in the broader market make our “New Bulls” list this week.

To be clear, the criteria for this screen are:

The stock must currently rate 60 or higher (that is, “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish”),

The stock must have been rated less than 60 for each of the last four weeks.

In short, these are stocks that have been rated “Neutral” or worse … but now are rated “Bullish” or better.

Here are the 26 stocks that made the list this week:

We’ve got health care stocks … tech stocks … consumer discretionary stocks … and more…

I’ve sorted this list by two-day returns (April 21 to April 23), so that you can see which stocks are reacting most positively to the recent suggestions of de-escalation in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke of his expectations of de-escalation, and Trump’s posture appears to be softening alongside those comments … this morning’s headlines serve as a reminder that we’re far from a “done deal.” China said talks with the U.S. have stalled and demanded cancellation of “unilateral” tariffs in the latest salvo.

It’s clear that we aren’t out of the woods, and that means we should expect more volatility ahead.

So, what do I suggest you do about that?

It Pays to Broaden Your Scope

Realize, only four stocks on this week’s “New Bulls” list (CI, STE, CNP and JNJ) are members of the S&P 500 — the index that is considered by many to be “the market.”

Said another way…

Roughly four stocks outside the S&P 500 turned “bullish” this week for every one S&P 500 stock that did so.

While there’s nothing wrong with investing in companies like Johnson & Johnson or The Cigna Group (their stocks are still “bullish” after all), your opportunity set broadens in a meaningful way when you use well-calibrated systems to identify the very best stocks among the thousands outside the world’s most popular index!

And that’s exactly what we’re doing in Green Zone Fortunes…

My Green Zone Power Rating system drives the model portfolio of my flagship investing service. By screening thousands of stocks (essentially any stock that isn’t a “micro cap” or smaller due to liquidity risk), we can check every nook and cranny of the market for stocks that are set to crush the S&P 500 by 2X to 3X over the next 12 months.

Next week, I’ll be adding a new stock to the Green Zone Fortunes model portfolio.

This company has a market cap of $4 billion, is not a member of the S&P 500, and is in a mega trend that is gaining massive momentum as investors brace for more uncertainty ahead. It also boasts a 90+ overall Green Zone Power Rating, much higher than any stock in the table above.

If you want to make sure you’re one of the first to learn about my latest recommendation (set to drop on Wednesday, April 30), click here to see how you can join now.

I look forward to guiding you on your Green Zone journey!

To good profits,

Editor, What My System Says Today