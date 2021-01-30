It’s a new year, so we’re shaking things up a bit for our weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

Usually, Adam O’Dell, Charles Sizemore and I run through three different stocks within a specific sector. We let you know what’s a buy, sell or hold, according to Adam’s Green Zone Ratings system and our own analysis.

Now we’re broadening our horizons because our system reveals winning stocks in all corners of the market.

Each of us will give you one stock we believe you should buy right now. These picks could be from any sector of the market.

Check out our picks for this week!

3 Stocks to Buy

1. Dalek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL)

Adam, our chief investment strategist, is going with Dalek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL), a company that operates logistics for crude oil and other refined products in the U.S. He said he believes “energy, in general, has a phoenix moment from grossly oversold conditions.”

2. International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP)

Charles, editor of Green Zone Fortunes, has picked International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP), a paper and packaging company based primarily in the U.S. It’s a stock he’s talked highly about before. He calls it “a bullish-rated stock on the Green Zone Rating system that has a new catalyst to go higher in its spin-off.”

3. Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)

I am going with Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), a company that designs and manufactures products for the automotive industry. It’s a stock that ranks very highly on our Green Zone Ranking system and has awesome potential as electric vehicle production continues to grow.

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear to see why each of these stocks made our shortlist this week.

We’ll breakdown each company and give you more of our thoughts on why these are stocks to buy now.

Remember, that’s why we are here … to give you safe, sound and profitable investment information to bolster your profits.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.