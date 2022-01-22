The real 5G revolution started on Wednesday.

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) flipped a switch that will transform how we use 5G technology in our everyday lives.

Now, those two major cellphone providers can use radio waves to carry 5G signals farther and faster than ever before.

Imagine blazing-fast speeds that aren’t limited to major metro areas — no more struggling to download a new podcast or GPS directions in the

And this tech will have a massive global impact.

A recent study found 5G technology only added 0.1% to the global gross domestic product (GDP) — the value of all finished goods — in 2021.

By 2030, 5G technology should add $484 billion to the U.S. GDP and increase global GDP by 1%. Anything that increases GDP helps strengthen the economy.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you how you can profit from this simple flip of a switch.

A Temporary 5G Wrinkle

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile U.S. (Nasdaq: TMUS) have invested billions into this new C-band technology.

C-bands allow 5G signals to travel longer distances and carry enough data to provide faster connections.

But a lot of modern aircraft tech use a wavelength that is similar to C-band. Officials were worried the new 5G tech could disrupt instruments that pilots use to land aircraft.

In response, AT&T and Verizon delayed turning on towers near airports.

This is only a temporary issue. Soon, millions of Americans will gain access to incredible mobile download speeds in a much wider area.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I share how you can invest before the 5G revolution enters its next stage.

