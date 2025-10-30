You probably saw the news yesterday: Nvidia (NVDA), the engine powering the AI revolution, just became the first $5 trillion company.

Let’s stop and consider for a minute how shockingly massive that is. $5 trillion represents about 16% of the entire U.S. economy, and it’s larger than the economy of literally every country on earth other than the U.S. or China.

I don’t want to diminish what a remarkable record this is. Nvidia has been the biggest wealth creator in the history of American capitalism.

But let’s also stop for a minute to consider how markets work. Stock prices rise when demand outstrips supply, or when there are more buyers than sellers. It really is that simple.

Consider how much buying pressure it took to push Nvidia to a $5 trillion valuation. And now consider how much additional buying pressure it will take to push the stock higher from here. Every 1% move in Nvidia’s stock price represents a $50 billion change in market cap.

I’m not suggesting that Nvidia’s shares are at immediate risk of collapse. They rate a neutral 52 on my Green Zone Power Ratings system, suggesting they should roughly keep pace with the S&P 500…

It takes far less buying pressure to push the shares of a $50 billion company higher than those of a $5 trillion company.

I was pondering this as I reviewed the S&P 500 stocks that had recently become newly bullish on my Green Zone Power Rating System. Two stocks really stand out for their significant change in rating over the past month. Steel Dynamics (STLD) popped 33 points and now rates a bullish 71. And Ford Motor Company (F) isn’t far behind it. Ford jumped 29 points and also rates a bullish 71.

Yes, you read that right. Ford. That Ford. The automaker is perpetually in crisis mode. Not only does it rate as Bullish overall, it rates particularly well in value, growth and momentum with factor ratings of 94, 88 and 76, respectively.

Huge Ratings Moves Outside the S&P 500

But there’s also a bigger story here. When I performed the same screen on stocks outside of the S&P 500, Swedish automaker Volvo Car AB (VLVCY) had an even more impressive bump than Ford. The stock exploded higher by 63 points and now rates a Strong Bullish 82. Volvo has the additional benefit of being a supplier to European militaries at a time when they are undergoing their biggest rearmament since the Cold War. But Volvo’s core products are, of course, still passenger cars.

Here’s the complete list of stocks that jumped by 20 or more points over the past month. You’ll notice it has a distinctly old-economy, industrial tilt this week.

It may seem counterintuitive that automakers are suddenly looking bullish.

The auto sector was hit particularly hard by the steel tariffs earlier this year, and by most measures, American consumers are looking tapped out.

But the bullish argument starts to make more sense when you do a deeper dive.

Ford rates exceptionally well on its value factor, with a score of 94. Volvo rates a 90 on its value factor. In a world in which investors have aggressively bid up the prices of growthy tech stocks, old-school automakers were legitimately cheap.

It’s still early, but what we may be seeing here is the beginnings of a rotation from growth to value.

Is it sustainable?

We’ll see soon enough. But keep in mind, it takes a lot of new buying pressure to keep the Nvidias and Microsofts of the world trending up. It takes a lot less to send the shares of an unloved and underowned value stock like Ford or Volvo sharply higher.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today