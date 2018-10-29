Want to Have an Active Retirement Like Warren Buffett? Here’s How

The vast majority of U.S. citizens are not prepared for retirement and are behind on saving for their golden years. Warren Buffett is one of the richest people in the world and one of the single-most successful men to ever step foot in the Wall Street game of stock investing.

The chances of matching his success or bank account is virtually impossible, but anyone can achieve a retirement much like his. Buffett, 88, is still working and has shown no signs of slowing down, even at his advanced age.

Per The Motley Fool:

Staying employed that far into your 80s is no small accomplishment. As anyone who works in a physically demanding field, has ever had a health scare, or has faced a mandatory retirement age can tell you, keeping a job can get tough as you age. Buffett has created a strong structure around himself that gives him the opportunity to keep working long after others have stopped.

Of course, you’ll probably never become the CEO of your own company like him, but you can keep yourself engaged long into your golden years.

Key Factors to Buffett’s success

A strong ownership stake in the company he works for

Sufficient control over his money so that it works for him

A job he clearly enjoys

Work that he can accomplish even as his body ages

A Strong Ownership Stake

Buffett owns around 283,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A stock. At around $314,477 per share, that’s around $89 billion tied up in the company he leads. Like any owner of that stock, he has a say on the company’s board of directors and leadership team, and because he is a substantial shareholder, his vote is particularly impactful. As a result, as long as he wants to remain CEO and his mental and physical health hold out, he will very likely remain CEO.

It goes without saying that you will likely never own a big stake in a company that large, but you can own your own small business and have the same level of control. If you’ve never owned a small business, a good place to start is by looking to purchase the business of someone else who is ready to retire.

Going that route, you’re essentially buying yourself a job. And if you buy a proven business model or buy into a franchise, you are somewhat limiting your options to those within the structure of that business or franchise. Still, if your goal is to remain active, engaged, and involved well beyond an ordinary retirement age, being the owner gets you a lot of say over whether you get to do that.

Solid Control Over Money That Works for Him

Warren Buffett is worth about $89 billion but he is famous for his frugality, living in the same house he bought for $31,500 in 1958 and eating breakfast at McDonald’s for $3.17 a day. By keeping costs under control and having money that works for him, Buffett is financially independent.

That’s valuable to your quest to retire like Buffett, even if your net worth is well below 0.005% of his. Cash flow management is an essential skill for any household or small business. Bankruptcy from spending more than you take in, after all, is one of the only things aside from health that can force you out of a job when you own the company.