You’ve undoubtedly heard of OpenAI, the pioneering company behind ChatGPT.

Its AI chatbot generates natural language to answer questions, write content and perform other tasks.

When ChatGPT launched in November 2022, it went viral and opened up AI to the masses.

Since then, AI has been all the rage.

This innovative tech has captured our imagination, much like when the first IBM personal computer released in 1981.

Along with creating mass hysteria, OpenAI elevated its founder and CEO, Sam Altman, to guru-like status in the world of AI.

But what you may not know is that Altman is a master at spotting developing trends, investing early and cashing out with a massive windfall.

Let me explain…

AI Before AI Was Cool

Before ChatGPT, AI was the stuff of science-fiction movies.

Using AI to generate text, video and images … let alone have conversations with was only a Hollywood dream.

So much so that in 2020, the global generative AI market was valued at just $5.7 billion.

For reference, as of March 2024, there were more than 1,200 companies worth more than $1 billion.

And now, the global generative AI market is set to explode higher from here:

In 2019, Altman became the CEO of OpenAI — well before AI was a trend, let alone a mega trend.

From 2020 to 2023, the generative AI market exploded 692% to reach a valuation of nearly $45 billion.

But AI wasn’t the first mega trend Altman identified and bought into:

In 2008, he invested $100,000 in short-term rental company Airbnb. It now has a market cap of nearly $103 billion.

Altman dropped another $100,000 in ride-share company, Uber, in 2014. Now, Uber is worth almost $140 billion.

These savvy early investments have helped Altman land on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people.

And he just made another bold investment … and it’s one to keep an eye on.

