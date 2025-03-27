The locals call it Vaca Muerta, Spanish for “Dead Cow.”

Hardly a flattering name … but it still captures the essence of the harsh South American wasteland.

7.4 million acres of sprawling rocky desert, where the animal you’ll most likely encounter is (you guessed it) a dead cow.

Gazing out over the Patagonian horizon, you’d never realize you were staring at one of the world’s most valuable energy assets.

16 billion barrels of oil.

308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

All locked away in shale rock formations some 9,500 feet below the desert’s windswept surface.

Add it all up, and the Vaca Muerta Formation (located in the Neuquen Basin) is the world’s second-largest shale gas reserve. It’s the fourth-largest for oil.

These reserves were a total secret to the world until 2010 when a rogue exploration team from a domestic oil company started testing the area.

They expected to find some mineral reserves, but never on this scale.

Instead, they made a discovery that could transform the global balance of power as Vaca Muerta’s output comes online.

There’s just one catch…

Vaca Muerta is located in Argentina.

Patagonia’s Lost Mineral Treasure

For years, Argentina’s economy had long been an unmitigated disaster, ravaged by decades of disastrous political policies.

Late in 2023, the country’s official inflation rate hit a record 142%.

The government was carrying $400 billion in foreign debt and was desperately short on foreign currency reserves.

Those same political policies also prevented the country from cashing in on Vaca Muerta’s massive mineral wealth since its discovery in 2010.

Extracting oil from Vaca Muerta’s rich shale requires substantial investment. Oil producers needed slant drilling rigs and hydraulic fracturing — technology that’s still cutting-edge and priced at a premium.

Argentina’s government couldn’t afford to make that investment.

And since officials also nationalized key energy industries, foreigners didn’t want to make that investment.

The country‘s internal price caps on oil and natural gas also effectively limited profit potential for their own domestic industry.

Argentina’s own energy companies couldn’t afford to invest!

So, despite being one of the world’s richest shale oil fields, Vaca Muerta was only producing about a quarter-million barrels of oil per day back in 2023.

That’s compared to 1.3 million per day for West Texas’ Permian Basin (America’s largest shale play) and a tremendous 4 million barrels per day for Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field.

Obviously, unlocking Vaca Muerta’s true potential looked like a transformative move for Argentina’s economy.

And that’s exactly what President Javier Milei has in mind…

Kick-Starting Argentina’s Economy

Javier Milei is probably best known for his quirky personality and his colorful campaign stunts.

You’ve likely already seen images of Milei brandishing a chainsaw at political conferences with Elon Musk or smashing a model of the central bank with a sledgehammer in a popular video clip.

But despite his lighthearted antics, Milei is deadly serious about the state of Argentina’s economy.

In an interview with Argentina’s popular Neural Media during the run-up to his election in December 2023, Milei said frankly: “There’s no money. If we don’t make a fiscal adjustment, we’re headed for hyperinflation.”

His words echo those of his personal hero, Margaret Thatcher, who famously said: “The problem with socialism is you eventually run out of other peoples’ money.”

Since taking over Argentina, Milei has stayed true to his word. He’s slashed government spending, tamed inflation, and brought foreign investment back to Argentina. Earlier this week, Chevron, Shell and Argentina’s state oil and gas company, YPF, announced they had secured the stakes on a joint venture to develop the $3 billion Vaca Muerta Sur export pipeline. This channel will transport oil from the lucrative shale fields to a new facility on the Atlantic coast.

His plans have effectively re-opened the national economy, embracing the kind of “free market” approach that appeals to investors and could transform the country’s economy — all at the perfect moment…

A $6 Trillion Global Energy Transformation

The ongoing “Energy War” between fossil fuels and renewable resources is arguably the biggest mega trend in the history of modern investing.

It’s a story that will span multiple generations, affect every person on the planet, and completely transform our entire global energy industry, valued at over $6 trillion per year.

As a result, it’s creating some of the most powerful tailwinds investors have ever seen.

And while most of the spotlight seems to be on renewable resources like wind and solar, demand for fossil fuels is higher than ever.

So as the global economy begins to pick back up over the next few months and years, oil and gas assets like the Vaca Muerta will become more valuable than ever.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist, Money & Markets