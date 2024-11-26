It seems like the Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier every year…

I’ve already gotten dozens of emails for buy-one-get-one offers for everything from rum cakes to gym shorts.

But here in the O’Dell household, it’s Amazon’s holiday sale that reigns supreme.

We’ve got three toddlers running wild from sunrise to sunset, after all. The convenience of delivery, along with rock-bottom prices, makes Amazon hard to resist.

We’re not alone, either…

Last year, Amazon’s total sales during Black Friday topped $9.12 billion, with an additional $11 billion sold on the following Cyber Monday.

That’s 21% of total retail sales across the industry. One dollar out of every five spent during the holidays is spent at Amazon.

But now, Amazon’s developing a whole new partnership … a whole new project that will soon dwarf its Black Friday dominance…

Amazon’s New “Secret” Mega Project

Amazon executives aren’t sharing the specifics about this new project, but based on my research, it’s going to be the company’s biggest investment ever — at more than $150 billion.

Believe it or not, this new project starts with a series of real estate transactions…

These purchases include 473 acres of vacant land that Amazon recently acquired for more than half a billion dollars.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

As I dug deeper, I found that Amazon is quietly scooping up seemingly worthless land all over the United States.

430 acres near Atlanta, Georgia…

150 acres in Austin, Texas…

77 acres in South Bend, Indiana…

600 acres outside of Columbus, Ohio…

1,700 acres in Jackson, Mississippi…

It just spent $650 million on 1,200 acres near Pittsburgh … the largest commercial property sale in the country over the past year.

Even crazier, it purchased 300 acres in the Mojave Desert … just 40 minutes from the Las Vegas strip!

So … why the sudden land grab?

It’s all about artificial intelligence (AI)…

AI is on track to become the single most transformative tech trend in human history.

It’s going to optimize virtually every facet of our day-to-day lives. Experts now estimate that AI will add $150 trillion to the global economy once it’s in full swing.

To quote billionaire investor Mark Cuban: “If the internet was 10X in terms of change to business, artificial intelligence will be 100X or more.”

But in order to make that happen, we’re going to need massive amounts of computing power.

According to an estimate from the World Economic Forum, the processing power required to sustain our fast-growing AI development is doubling every 100 days…

And once it’s all said and done, we’ll need approximately 10,000 times today’s computing power to sustain our AI-powered economy.

That’s where Amazon’s real estate acquisitions come into play.

These land parcels will soon become home to the massive, sprawling data centers that power Amazon’s AI development.

And these new data centers are a critical piece of the AI puzzle…

A Matter of National Security

Without these new data centers, AI can’t exist. And I don’t mean just tools like ChatGPT or AI image generators…

I mean, the entire AI industry would be dead.

We’re talking about every AI project … from new drug development … to robotics in manufacturing … to designing the most advanced weapons … it would all come to a screeching halt.

Which is why the White House declared this emerging technology critical to U.S. national security.

The Department of Defense calls it a strategic asset for the U.S. military.

As a matter of fact, Amazon is already working with the Pentagon, CIA, FBI, NSA, the Navy, the Army, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Fast-tracking this new AI computing technology is a top priority not only for Amazon but also for the U.S. government.

That’s why the e-commerce giant just inked a new partnership deal to supercharge its data centers and fast-track its AI research.

And once this “secret” partnership is officially announced to the investing public, a tidal wave of cash will flood into a handful of relatively unknown tech stocks.

As you can see, this is a massive story — too big to cover in a single issue here.

