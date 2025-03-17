It’s time to get on the fast track to stock profits — with the five things you need to make money this week … in just five minutes.

Nothing to See in This Market Correction … Move Along

If you ask members of the Trump Administration (one in particular), the S&P 500’s recent dip into correction territory isn’t a bad thing.

In fact, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (a former hedge fund manager) said in an interview Sunday, “I can tell you that corrections are healthy; they are normal. ”

Not sure if “normal” would be the right term, as the S&P 500’s recent 10% decline from its February high was just the 56th time since 1929 that the benchmark index has dipped into correction territory, according to Reuters.

Here are some other numbers when it comes to corrections:

Only 22 of the 59 market corrections have led to a bear market (a 20% decline from the record high).

Market corrections have resulted in an average peak-to-trough decline of 13.8%, as opposed to an average decline of 35.6% during bear markets.

The average correction has lasted 115 days – the current correction has lasted 22 days.

The biggest winners so far in this correction are gold (prices jumped to a record high on Thursday, up 13% for the year), the health care sector (up 4.5% for the year) and the consumer staples sector (up 1.3% for the year).

On the other hand, the once-hot Magnificent 7 stocks (TSLA, NVDA, META, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL and MSFT) have fallen around 17% since the S&P 500 reached its record high on February 19 (more on that below).

Cut Through the Market Noise

Finding the right stocks for this kind of market is tough. As I noted above, the stocks that were clear market leaders in 2024 don’t have the same appeal today.

Luckily, Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Power Ratings system helps us cut through the noise and find stocks that are set to outperform … as well as those tickers you want to steer clear of.

It gives you an overall rating (from “Strong Bullish” to “High-Risk”) for thousands of stocks and individual factor scores, helping you better understand why investors are buying or selling.

The Fall of the Mag 7

Following the November 2022 release of ChatGPT to the world, seven stocks started a meteoric rise that carried the market to record highs.

These “Magnificent Seven” stocks— Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft — pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to records as investors piled into growth-heavy tech stocks.

However, in 2025, these stocks have mainly struggled as investors have pushed more into risk-averse, safer investments.

Since the start of the year, the average decline of these seven stocks has been around 17%, with Tesla Inc. (TSLA) leading with a 33% drop.

Only Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has fallen less than 14% (the S&P 500 is off 10% for the year).

St. Pat’s Ratings Special

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so let’s have a little fun with Green Zone Power Ratings.

A 2018 WalletHub report found that an estimated 13 million gallons of Guinness beer are consumed on this day each year as people celebrate Irish heritage — or use the holiday as an excuse to have a pint … or three.

So we were curious to see how Guinness’ parent company, Diageo PLC (DEO), looks in Green Zone Power Ratings amid its busiest sales days of the calendar year.

Overall, DEO rates a “High-Risk” 12 out of 100, which suggests that this stock will underperform over the next year.

Focusing on just its Momentum rating of 9, the stock is down -26% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has managed a 9% gain.

St. Pat’s will give Diageo a nice sales boost, but it’s clear that Green Zone Power Ratings does not favor this stock right now.

