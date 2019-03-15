21% of Americans Not Saving Any Money

Even though it has slowed of late, the economy has been strong under President Donald Trump, but Americans are reportedly not taking advantage of it by saving money.

In fact, according to a recent survey of 1,000 people from Bankrate, 21 percent of the U.S. workforce isn’t saving anything at all. About 48 percent of those surveyed said they are saving, but no more than 10 percent of their income. The results are on par with previous years’ surveys, and Bankrate says about 20 percent of people say they aren’t saving anything.

“Unfortunately, this means it hasn’t improved,” said Bankrate’s Greg McBride.

Per MarketWatch: