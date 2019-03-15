Social Security Won’t Cover Rent in These Eight States

For more than 80 years, Social Security has been one of the most important social safety nets in the country, helping keep many millions of seniors afloat after they’re no longer earning an income the old-fashioned way as a member of the workforce.

Recent analysis conducted by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that more than a third of all beneficiaries (including survivors of deceased workers and the long-term disabled) are kept above the poverty line solely due to their guaranteed monthly payments.

Of course, Social Security also is something many people depend upon a little too much. The Social Security Administration finds that 62 percent of retired workers are getting at least half of their monthly income from the program, with 34 percent getting 90 to 100 percent of their entire income from it.

Per USA Today:

Trusting in Social Security as a primary income source is dangerous This overreliance on Social Security is worrisome for two reasons. First, Social Security is in some pretty deep trouble over the long run. Since 1985, the Social Security Board of Trustees’ annual report has been cautioning that the program wouldn’t generate enough long-term revenue – “long-term” is defined as the next 75 years – to cover expenditures. In simpler terms, the program is going to spend way more money by issuing benefits to eligible recipients than it’s going to collect from its payroll tax on earned income, the taxation of benefits and interest income on its nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves. Possibly beginning in 2019 or sometime very soon, Social Security will expend more than it collects for the first time since 1982. Ongoing demographic changes that include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity over many decades, lower fertility rates and growing income inequality are all playing a role in weakening Social Security and making the current payout schedule unsustainable. Assuming the Trustees’ forecast is correct, the program will have burned through its asset reserves by 2034. If Congress does nothing to raise additional revenue, this could lead to a 21 percent across-the-board benefit cut for then-current and future retirees. Secondly, even if lawmakers come to the rescue of the program, just as they did in 1983, it doesn’t change the fact that the average Social Security benefit isn’t all that impressive on a nominal basis. As of January 2019, per the SSA, the average beneficiary – which includes all 63 million beneficiaries and not just retired workers – was receiving $1,344.38 per month, or $16,132.56 per year. That’s only 29 percent more than the federal poverty level in 2019, or $12,490 for a single individual. If this is your sole source of income as a senior, you could seriously struggle to make ends meet. Where you live matters Of course, where you live can play a big role in determining how far your Social Security dollars will stretch – in more ways than one. For example, owning your own home and having that home paid off before entering retirement is often a big weight lifted off the shoulders of senior citizens. However, more than 15 percent of seniors over the age of 65 today are renting, but a separate study from national mortgage banker American Financing found that 44 percent of seniors between the ages of 60 and 70 are still paying a mortgage when they retire. Chances are that $1,344.38 per month for the typical beneficiary isn’t going to get you very far. According to data released earlier this year by apartment research site Abodo, national median rent in the country for a one-bedroom apartment hit $1,025 in 2018. This means 76 percent of the average Social Security benefit is being gobbled up by rent on the national level. When broken down further, eight states had a higher average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment than the typical Social Security beneficiary would receive in a month:

Massachusetts: $2,139

$2,139 Rhode Island: $1,732

$1,732 Hawaii: $1,676

$1,676 New York: $1,633

$1,633 California: $1,608

$1,608 Maryland: $1,504

$1,504 Vermont: $1,411

$1,411 New Jersey: $1,355