I was transported back to my childhood on Monday night — only this time, it was in glorious 4K Ultra high definition…

With a cold beer in hand (one of the perks of no longer being 11 years old), I settled in for the much-anticipated debut of WWE’s Monday Night RAW’s on Netflix.

Professional wrestling has long been a “guilty pleasure” for generations of young American kids, teens and grannies alike. But WWE has endured and grown its brand, with WWE’s RAW broadcast eventually becoming the country’s longest-running episodic TV series.

Now, WWE is partnering with content giant Netflix. The new $375 billion tag team pulled out all the stops for their blowout first show…

It felt like a pay-per-view production with wrestling superstars, Hollywood celebrities and 17,000+ fans packed into L.A.’s Intuit Dome (new home to the NBA’s Clippers).

The night went off without a hitch. Fans were treated to matches featuring top-billed stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley that looked incredibly crisp on my TV. The livestream was perfect — unlike the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul debacle in November.

Initial viewership numbers look promising as well.

Netflix reports that 2.6 million people tuned in to the live broadcast in the U.S., more than double the average viewership on the USA Network (1.2 million). Globally, almost 5 million watched.

This is only week one, but it’s a good sign for the world’s biggest tag team in sports entertainment.

It will take time to see how this partnership affects stock prices, but we can at least get a snapshot of Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) and TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) using our proprietary Green Zone Power Ratings system…

NFLX and TKO Green Zone Power Ratings

As I write, NFLX rates a “Bullish” 78 out of 100, with the potential to 2X the broader market over the next 12 months. Strong factor ratings on Momentum, Volatility, Quality and Growth bolster this stock. Over the last year, NFLX has gained 76% and brought in greater revenue thanks in part to increasing subscription prices and offering a lower ads-included tier.

TKO rates a “Neutral” 47 out of 100, which means it should track the broader market over the next year. While TKO’s fundamentals are lacking (it rates a 10 on Value and a 39 on Growth), investors are clearly bullish on the company’s trajectory. Shares of TKO are up 74% over the last year, reflected by the stock’s 74 Momentum rating and 94 rating on Volatility.

It’s clear that both of these stocks have bullish momentum behind them, but there’s a clear top dog in this new partnership, according to Green Zone Power Ratings…

