On this week’s episode, Planas takes another deep dive into earnings from three different cannabis companies: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF) , Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) and (OTC: ITHUF).

While the first two companies are continuing to put out strong numbers, iAnthus defaulted on debt. Shares of the company were down 85% since Planas last warned investors to stay away from this sinking ship.

