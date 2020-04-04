Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas takes a deep dive into some of the week’s biggest cannabis earnings reports. Cronos Group, HEXO Corp. and MediPharm Labs Corp. reported earnings, and it wasn’t all great news.

Despite Cronos Group’s large cash pile, its business is floundering. HEXO saw a slight uptick, but it’s turnaround is far from over. Meanwhile, MediPharm Labs had a surprisingly tough quarter.

What do these earnings say about the industry as a whole?

More About Marijuana Markets: A POTcast

