Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, July 4

In this week’s episode, Planas talks about how Facebook will now allow ads for topical CBD products only — creams, rubs and patches.

Planas also dives into Florida’s new Hemp Bill, SB 1020. The bill is pending signoff by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it will give Florida farmers a lucrative alternative. He also discusses how High Times magazine failed to meet its capital raise of $50 million.

Lastly, Planas discusses Canopy Growth Corp. expansion to its extraction capacity.

Editors note: *This episode of the POTcast was prerecorded for the 4th of July holiday. Here are some updates from Planas on Canopy:

Constellation Brands wasn’t happy with Canopy’s earnings loss last quarter and gave CEO Bruce Linton the boot. [Read more: https://banyanhill.com/canopy-growth-…]

Canopy already has a former Constellation CFO. We are likely to see a candidate for CEO rise from the alcohol makers ranks. Considering Constellation’s track-record, this would be a great move.

