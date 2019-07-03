Druckenmiller: ‘God Help Us If We Get In A Recession’

Many major financial firms are calling for a recession as early as next year, but in a recent interview hedge fund billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller said he believes that some less-obvious warning signs have started to appear. Druckenmiller also thinks that deflation, or what he calls “the boogeyman,” is blinding the Federal Reserve from other recession signals.

As many investors wait in anticipation for an interest rate cut by the Fed, Druckenmiller has been an advocate for the Fed raising interest rates for the last three or four years, according to ValueWalk.com. He did oppose the Fed’s decision to raise rates in December, but during the recent onstage interview with the Economic Club of New York he argued that it was only because of bad timing.

When asked if he would raise rates himself, Druckenmiller said he would “sneak one in every time financial conditions allowed and hopefully by some point rates will be high enough that we’ll have an appropriate rate for investment where people won’t be doing stupid things like they have in past asset bubbles.”

Here’s what Druckenmiller had to say about recession warning signs, deflation and corporate profits during the interview, per ValueWalk.com: