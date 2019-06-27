Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, June 27

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas discusses Canopy Growth Corp. and its reported slow revenue growth in its quarterly report last Thursday, June 20. Planas also touches on the United Nations meeting later this week to discuss the reclassification of cannabis’ listing as a controlled substance, and Ohio dispensaries struggles amid cheaper alternatives.

To finish it off, Planas has quick takes on two companies you asked about: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.