Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, June 20

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On today’s episode, Planas talks about HEXO and its reported earnings this past week. Production jumped to nearly 10,000 kg but revenue dropped 3%. But HEXO has a plan to take North America by storm with its new line of beverages.

Also, Queen Elizabeth’s Church of England is adding medical marijuana to its investment portfolio, and Planas responds to your requests with his quick takes on New Age Beverage Corp. and Australis Capital.

