Apple’s Quarterly Earnings and What the Experts Are Saying

“This quarter was clearly about investors putting bookends around downside risks to Apple’s iPhone unit volume outlook and the F2Q19 revenue guidance of $55-$59 bn managed to reassure investors that volume risks are largely priced in the shares at current valuation… As we had previewed in our Jan 28 report, buy-side expectations going into the announcement were low and below sell-side revenue consensus of $59 bn, which in part should drive a positive reaction to the F2Q19 revenue guide today… Beyond the F2Q19 guidance, which we believe implies 20%+ y/y decline in iPhone shipments, investors will look for improvement in y/y volume trends (although still declining) in the remainder of the year, leading to low double-digit percentage volume declines for the year… Outside of the focus on iPhone volumes, there were other silver linings in the report relative to new disclosures on the Services segment, including gross margin of 62.8% in F1Q19, which we believe was at the high-end of investor estimates going into the announcement… Additionally, Services gross margin improvement of +450 bps y/y and +170 bps q/q in F1Q19 is likely to increase investor confidence in long-term expansion of gross-margins with increasing scale of various services opportunities. We believe the better than expected Services margin is likely to drive upside to investor expectations for intrinsic value of AAPL shares, led by: 1) higher portion of the company’s profits coming from Services, which investors assign a higher multiple to relative to the hardware-centric businesses; and 2) increase investor confidence in assigning a premium valuation to the Services opportunity relative to hardware businesses… Although yesterday’s announcement will do little in terms of addressing some of the medium-term concerns investors have relative to the drivers of revenue growth as the smartphone cycle matures, we believe book-ending the downside on volumes will help in driving investor focus back to the Services opportunity… We maintain our Overweight rating on a combination of medium-term earnings growth, multiple re-rating to more appropriately reflect the Services opportunity, and balance sheet optionality…”