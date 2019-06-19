Baby Boomers and the ‘7 Deadly Sins’ of Retirement Planning

Baby boomers may be portrayed as a fortunate lot but as more of the generation enters retirement age, a scary fact is slowly revealing itself: Most boomers are not properly prepared for retirement, according to a new study.

The Insured Retirement Institute recently interviewed 804 people between the ages of 56 and 72 for the “Boomers Expectations for Retirement” annual study asking individuals, either in retirement or approaching it, how much they have saved for their golden years. Hardly one in 10 said they felt like they have enough to get by.

The study’s numbers show that only about 11% polled have at least $500,000 saved up. Most don’t even have that, and more half said they have nothing saved for retirement at all.

So what can you do to avoid this same fate? Here are the “seven deadly sins” the survey reveals that suggests avoiding as you plan for retirement, per MarketWatch: