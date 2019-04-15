Retirees routinely underestimate health expenses, particularly long-term care costs. Many simply don’t understand the system: Shockingly, 50% of those in the survey say they have not factored in the cost of long-term care insurance because they say they will rely on Medicare. But Medicare provides no coverage for long-term care. Only 8% of boomers say they have purchased a long-term care policy.

We are all going to live a lot longer than we think. In about half of all married couples over 65, one partner will survive to at least 95.

We are underestimating how much we are going to spend. The average amount spent by Americans 65-74 is $55,000 a year, but most baby boomers don’t think they will need anywhere near that amount. Indeed, 60% say they will need less than that to live on.

A lot of people are kidding themselves:

Expected annual retirement income need

Less than $35,000 — 44%

$35,000-$55,000 — 26%

$55,000-$75,000 — 16%

More than $75,000 — 14%

Source: Insured Retirement Institute

What’s the backup plan? What happens when a lot of people realize they haven’t thought this whole retirement thing through very well? Here’s the plan: Downsize, go back to work, or hit up the kids.

What will you do if you run out of money?

Downsize, live on Social Security alone — 58%

Return to work — 37%

Ask children for assistance — 6%

Source: Insured Retirement Institute

The part about returning to work, or staying at work, is already happening. One-third of employed boomers ages 67 to 72 have postponed retirement, the study says.

Do they have any regrets? Plenty. Among those not confident they did a good job preparing for retirement, the top two things they wish they had done differently were to have saved more (63%) and to have started saving earlier (58%).

Let’s hope Gen X, millennials and Gen Z will do a better job planning for retirement than baby boomers have done.