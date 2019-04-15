Tax Day 2019: Few Thanks for GOP, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the end of 2017, effectively handing a tax cut to two-thirds of Americans and saying it would pay for itself and the American public would thank them.

The first full year under the new tax is in the book as the arrival of Tax Day 2019, and they haven’t gotten many “thanks.”

Surveys show just one-fifth of U.S. taxpayers believe their taxes have gone down, making impossible for Trump to leverage the tax cuts in 2020, when he is eligible for reelection and the GOP looks to take back the House of Representatives.

Per Bloomberg:

“The Democrats really outmaneuvered the Republicans by convincing the American people that the main thrust of the tax reform package was to cut taxes for the wealthy,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor who runs the drilling services company Canary, LLC. Republicans “failed to fully explain the success to voters.” Trump is going to try again on Monday when he goes to Minnesota, a potential swing state in the 2020 election, to promote what Republicans consider their signature legislative achievement. It’s part of a week of events designed to promote the tax law’s effects on the economy as he turns to his next campaign. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans sold the tax law as fuel for economic growth and deficit reduction. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave assurances in December 2017 that the measure would not only contain the deficit but be a “revenue-producer.” Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said last week that the tax cut package had largely already paid for itself, a statement that conflicts with government data.

The U.S.’s budget shortfall actually grew by 17% during fiscal 2018, which the Congressional Budget Office says is a consequence of the new tax law. The CBO now says the deficit will surpass $1 trillion by 2020, the plan seemingly backfiring on Republicans.

When the law passed, McConnell said, “If we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work.” He added that the GOP merely needed to tell the public “that you have more money in your pocket.”

As the saying goes, perception is reality, and the reality is that the vast majority of Americans don’t feel like they got a cut at all. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed just 17% believe they got a cut, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March showed 21% thought their taxes were lowered.

That’s despite the fact that the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center says two out of three taxpayers would see their tax burden shrink. The biggest problem with Republicans’ messaging is due to the fact that the top 1% of earners are getting back so much more than middle-income earners.

The top 1% received an average tax break of $62,000 in 2018, while the middle one-fifth of income earners got an average cut of $1,090, or about $20 per biweekly paycheck. The law has essentially met the same fate as Barack Obama’s 2009 stimulus package that gave most Americans a one-year tax break — it wasn’t a big enough break for most to really notice a difference.

The Trump administration wanted “an immediate reaction” so it reduced the amount the IRS withholds from regular paychecks starting in 2019. So taxpayers got more in each check, but it wasn’t a big amount, and many peoples’ tax returns have been slashed. The tax law might have been more well received had they simply waited and let everyone reap the greater windfall as part of a large tax return instead of a small amount in each check.