Baby Boomers’ Retirement Crisis Will Be Worse Than the ’08 Subprime Crisis

It’s no secret that the baby boomers’ generation is facing a financial crisis, and a recent article by Real Investment Advice says the crisis will affect more Americans than the subprime crisis in 2008: The pension and retirement crisis.

There are three “legs” to the retirement “stool” (check your risk of running out of money here): Social Security, private pensions and personal savings like a 401(k) plan. According to a recent report for National Retirement Planning Week, none of those three legs are in great shape for the boomers.

Per Real Investment Advice:

I previously discussed the pension issue in the “Unavoidable Pension Crisis.” To wit:

“Using faulty assumptions is the lynchpin to the inability to meet future obligations. By over-estimating returns, it has artificially inflated future pension values and reduced the required contribution amounts by individuals and governments paying into the pension system.”

This is a critically important point to understand as it is why a vast majority of Americans are trapped in the same “quicksand” as pension funds and don’t realize it.

For years, Wall Street has espoused the “myth of compounded average returns.” This is the same myth which has not only infected pension funds, but has led to the same false sense of future financial security in personal retirement planning nationwide. An article from IBD further perpetuates this myth:

“J.P. Morgan says ‘enough’ means the nest egg is big enough to have at least an 80% chance of surviving 30 years in retirement.’

The financial firm’s number crunchers also assume that, before retirement, you keep kicking in 10% of your income each year to your nest egg. In addition, they assume that your retirement portfolio grows an average of 6% a year before retirement and 5% a year in retirement.”

And there it is. The biggest mistake you are making in your retirement planning by buying into the “myth” that markets “compound returns” over time.

They don’t. They never have. They never will.

The chart below shows a compounded return rate of 4-8% with $5,000 annual dollar cost averaging (DCA) contributions made monthly (as noted above 10% of $50,000 which is roughly the median wage), and using variable rates of return from current valuation levels. (Chart assumes 35 years of age to start saving and expiring at 85)

Just as with “pension funds,” the issue of using above average rates of return into the future suggests one can “save less” today because the “growth” will make up for the difference.

Unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way.

Financial Insecurity in Retirement

While we can argue about market returns, compounding rates, etc., in order for any of that to matter we have to assume Americans have money, or savings, to invest to begin with.

A new report by Forbes states that 23% (nearly one in four) Americans are saving not even one penny from their paychecks.

As part of its 2019 Savings Survey, First National Bank of Omaha examined Americans’ habits, behaviors, and priorities when it comes to saving, monthly spending, and retirement planning. The findings showed that nearly 80% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

The 2018 Planning & Progress Study gathered data in an online survey from over 2000 Americans over the age of 18. In that survey, they found:

78% said they were “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about affording a comfortable retirement.

66% said there was some likelihood of outliving retirement savings.

21% have no retirement savings at all

33% of baby boomers have between $0 and $25,000 of retirement savings

75% of Americans reported a lack of confidence in receiving Social Security benefits and …

46% admitted to taking no steps to prepare for the likelihood they could outlive their retirement.

Medium reported that:

“According to a survey from Gallup, 43 percent of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 expect to rely on Social Security during retirement. This number has been steadily increasing since 2001. However, only 24 percent of respondents in the 2018 Planning & Progress Survey believe it’s extremely likely that Social Security will even be available when they plan to retire.”

That fear is likely not so misplaced as Reason noted:

“Social Security will be insolvent and unable to pay the full value of promised benefits by 2035—that’s one full year later than previously expected—and Social Security’s costs will exceed its income by 2020, according to a new report published Monday by the program’s trustees. At the end of 2018, Social Security was providing income to about 67 million Americans. About 47 million of them were over age 65, and the majority of the rest were disabled. If nothing changes, the Social Security Trust Fund will be fully depleted by 2035 and the program would impose across-the-board cuts of 20 percent to all beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, demographics are blowing up the basic premise of how Social Security is funded. There were 2.8 workers for every Social Security recipient in 2017. That’s down from 3.3 in 2007, and that’s way down from the 5.1 workers per beneficiary that existed in 1960.

Furthermore, the two programs function mostly as a giant conveyor belt to transfer wealth from the young and relatively poor to the old and relatively rich, allowing the average person (who now lives to be 78) more than a decade of taxpayer-funded retirement. As I have shown previously, welfare now makes up the highest percentage of disposable personal incomes in history despite record low unemployment, rising wage growth, and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Those entitlement programs are also the primary drivers of our national debt, which just hit $22 trillion, and the deficit, despite tax reform is now pushing in excess of $1 Trillion, which has never been seen during an economic expansion.

Won’t Or Can’t

Asking people to save “more” really isn’t an option.

The lack of savings, of course, is directly related to the rising cost of living versus the lack of wage growth over the last 35-years which led to a massive surge in debt to maintain the standard of living.

Fidelity provided some further insights into the savings problem which shows it permeates Boomers, Generation X’ers, and Millennials: