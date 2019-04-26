Easily one of the biggest worries among people when considering their retirement is running out of money.

Giving yourself a steady paycheck through retirement savings while no longer working is one of the greatest dilemmas retirees face. But there’s a new tool that aims to help people understand exactly where they stand.

The RISE, or Retirement Income Security Evaluation, tells you exactly where you are in terms of having steady income in retirement, much like a credit score on a zero to 850 scale.

Per CNBC: