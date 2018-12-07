General Motors CEO Mary Barra might be the most unpopular CEO in the United States right now after GM announced it is slashing up to 15,000 jobs and closing up to five plants in North America.

Barra has been shredded from all sides for the decision, including from President Donald Trump.

“Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GMsubsidies, including… for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) – don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!”

On Tuesday, West Virginia Democrat Richard Ojeda, who is considering a presidential run in 2020, blasted Barra on Twitter for her $22 million salary, a number that was confirmed by Politifact. Barra’s salary is in fact 295 times higher than the average GM salaried worker’s $74,000.

“At General Motors, CEO Mary Barra ‘took home almost 22 MILLION DOLLARS last year alone (295x your company’s average employee).” he tweeted.

He then slammed Barra and GM in another tweet, lambasting the company and its CEO for their corporate greed for cutting jobs and closing plants after receiving a bailout and tax breaks that kept the company afloat during the Great Recession.

I'm in Detroit at General Motors HQ. We bailed you out.

We gave you tax breaks. Your workers are the reason your CEO took home almost 22 MILLION DOLLARS last year alone (295x your company's average employee). And this is how you repay them? #CorporateGreed pic.twitter.com/VUwjUROmZv — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@VoteOjeda2020) November 27, 2018

While mourners gathered at the Washington National Cathedral to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday, Barra met with members of Congress whose constituencies will be most impacted by the layoffs and plant closings.

GM surpassed Ford in 1927 to become the world’s largest automaker and the company soared for decades. Things began to slow in the 1980s and 1990s before falling apart during the great recession that began in 2008.

GM abandoned four of its North American brands in exchange for a federal bailout, and in that bailout is where much of the bad blood toward Barra and GM now resides.

