‘Antichrist’ Bernie Posts Anti-Endorsements: Stocks Will Crash 40%
Independent Vermont Senator and 2020 presidential election hopeful Bernie Sanders has more than his fair share of naysayers, what with the whole “Democratic Socialist” moniker he likes to tout while he himself is a bonafide millionaire.
Socialism doesn’t exactly sit well with Wall Street tycoons, investors, businessmen and women that Sanders wants to pay off $1.6 trillion worth of student loan debt in a massive giveaway that will never happen and is mainly aimed at buying votes.
Generally, most politicians like to display all of their endorsements wherever they can, the easiest place being their campaign websites.
Well, Sanders is taking a different approach, choosing instead to post his “anti-endorsements” on his official campaign website, and there are a few doozies of note:
- “In 2016 I saw Bernie Sanders and the kids around him. I thought: ‘This is the antichrist!'” — Home Depot Co-Founder Kenneth Langone
- “If Bernie Sanders became president, I think stock prices should be 30% to 40% lower than they are now.” — Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller
- “Just because it resonates doesn’t make it right.” — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sanders’ wealth tax proposals on the rich
- “Bernie Sanders, in my opinion, doesn’t have a clue.” — Leon Cooperman, a former partner at Goldman Sachs
- “The senator’s uninformed views are, in a word, contemptible.” — Former Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam
- “All of these proposals, Sanders’ proposals, they are just going to kill growth.” — Hardees and Carl’s Jr. CEO Andy Puzder on Sanders’ plan to raise the minimum wage
- “How many jobs have you created?” — Disney CEO Bob Iger on Sanders’ calls to raise wages at Disney
- “GE operates in the real world. We’re in the business of building real things and generating real growth.” — Former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt after Sanders called out the company’s greed
- “It has the potential to be a dangerous moment,” Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said of Sanders’s campaign
- “Remember, the basic problem of inequality is a fact that people are born that way.” — Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan on Sanders’ agenda
- “He’s the enemy of every entrepreneur that’s ever going to be born in the country and has been born in the country.” — Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus