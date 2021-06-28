“We have a deal.”

That’s what President Biden said on Thursday concerning the long-awaited infrastructure bill.

After months of talk and weeks of hard-fought negotiations, the Biden Administration and a group of Republican and Democrat senators appear to have reached an agreement, at least in principle. It looks like we’re getting an infrastructure spending bill. And it’s going to be a big one.

Biden’s original proposal, which my colleague Charles Sizemore wrote about back in April, was to “build back better.” The president wants to modernize our infrastructure to compete with China. And he wants to focus on green energy while doing it.

But Biden’s original plan was never going to clear the Senate. It had too much spending on “social infrastructure” such as education, healthcare and poverty reduction to get past a Senate filibuster.

What’s in the New Infrastructure Bill

The newer, scaled-down version is a true infrastructure bill. The $1.2 trillion package, which included $579 billion in new spending, focuses on transportation, power generation and, to a lesser extent, communications and broadband internet.

Let’s break it down. From what has been released so far, the biggest pieces of the $579 billion in new spending look like this:

$109 billion on roads and bridges.

$73 billion on power infrastructure (electrical grid).

$66 billion on rails (both passenger and freight).

$65 billion on broadband internet infrastructure.

$55 billion on water infrastructure.

$25 billion on airports.

$7.5 billion on electric vehicle charging stations.

There’s more in the infrastructure bill, of course. These are just the biggest highlights.

Why We Need It

All of this is sorely needed. As I wrote earlier this month in Green Zone Fortunes, the American Society of Civil Engineers rates 43% of our roads as either “poor” or “mediocre,” and 42% of all bridges are at least 50 years old.

We’re the world’s premier economy, but a lot of our success is due to the work of prior generations. Where would we be today without the Interstate Highway System or Hoover Dam? If we’re going to maintain our top position, we need to modernize our infrastructure for future generations.

President Biden still wants the social spending that got cut, and he’s vowed to make it happen via another bill. But that bill, if it passes, is going to be a lot less interesting to Wall Street.

Spending on physical infrastructure, however, is easy to measure:

You need concrete, steel, copper and a host of other commodities.

You need heavy-duty machinery to do the job.

And, of course, you need workers to actually make all of this go.

All of these things are expenses to the government. But they are also revenue to the companies doing the work or selling materials and supplies.

