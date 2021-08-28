In the cryptocurrency space, investors are trying to answer the question: Bitcoin or Ethereum?
Despite their volatility, cryptocurrencies are garnering a lot of attention for a variety of reasons — inflation being one of them.
And money is pouring back into these assets after a recent setback.
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, recently hit $50,000, something it hasn’t done since May. The second-most popular, ethereum, reached $3,200, which it hasn’t done since May.
But not all cryptos are created equal. Before you invest, you need to know what makes each cryptocurrency unique.
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll tell you the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum and which one makes the better investment for you.
Why Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin or Ethereum Are Popular
There’s no denying that cryptocurrency has become one of the most popular investments in recent years.
Crypto Market Cap Skyrockets
According to data from CoinMarketCap.com, the overall market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies grew 11,926% from 2017 to today. For just the third time since 2010, that market cap rose above the $2 trillion mark in early August.
One of the biggest reasons for its popularity is that cryptocurrencies, in theory, have reliable, long-term store of value.
Most cryptocurrencies have limited supply capped by algorithms, which means government agencies like the Federal Reserve can’t dilute their value with inflation as it does with the U.S. dollar.
There are differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum, and I’ll explain those differences and how you should invest in this week’s podcast.
Pro tip: The August issue of Green Zone Fortunes is out now. Adam O’Dell recommends a way to capitalize on a surprising, lucrative health care market. This is the latest in a handful of Adam’s high-conviction health care plays … including a mega trend that he calls “Imperium.” Click here for the details.
The Bull & The Bear
Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.
You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.
Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update. You can find more investing insights from Adam and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore in our Ask Adam Anything and revamped Investing With Charles videos, respectively.
Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.
Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.
Also, follow us on:
Safe trading,
Matt Clark, CMSA®
Research Analyst, Money & Markets
Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.