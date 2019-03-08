Modern Monetary Theory, or MMT, has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, but Blackrock CEO Larry Fink isn’t a fan. In fact, he says it’s “garbage.”

MMT is a macroeconomic theory that says a government able to borrow in its own currency need not worry about deficits or debt because that government can just print more money. Ideas rooted in this approach are gaining popularity, particularly among the far left (because of course).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has MMT ideas incorporated in her “Green New Deal,” because how else would you pay for something that will reportedly cost between $51 trillion to $93 trillion?

Just print more money, they say! What could go wrong?

Per Bloomberg: