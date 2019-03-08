No too long ago, tamping down and knocking out inflation would have been considered a monumental victory for the Federal Reserve but, strange as it may sound, that’s no longer the case.

FISHER: “It’s an acute failure on the Fed’s part. They have generated inflation, just not where it’s needed.”

These days, a lack of price and wage pressures in the economy is reportedly one of the central bank’s biggest failings.

During the 1970s and ’80s, inflation was the single greatest threat to American prosperity and it was so bad, Fed Chair Paul Volcker intentionally shoved the economy into a recession specifically to slow runaway prices.

And yet now the exact opposite is true, according to a recent article by CNBC.

People still complain about the prices they pay at the pump and the grocery store, but real inflation as defined by economists hasn’t been around during the entirety of the 21st century.

Fed officials are reportedly so concerned about the lack of inflation they are examining it more closely this year as part of a broad look at policy and how to convey their actions to the public.