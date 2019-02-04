‘Bond King’ Bill Gross Retires After 40 Years

After more than 40 years in the financial industry, the “Bond King” Bill Gross is retiring.

“I’ve had a wonderful ride for over 40 years in my career — trying at all times to put client interests first while inventing and reinventing active bond management along the way,” Gross said in a press release.

“So many friends and associates at my two firms to thank — nothing is possible without a team working together with a common interest. I’ve been fortunate to have had that. And thank you to all of my past clients for their trust and support. I learned early on that without a client, there can be no franchise. I’m off — leaving this port for another destination with high hopes, sunny skies, and smooth seas!”

Gross is the co-founder of Pimco, a fixed-income investment firm since 1971. Gross managed more than $2 trillion at the firm before stepping down in 2014 amid an internal power struggle.

