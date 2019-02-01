Trump Moving Closer to Declaring National Emergency for Border Wall

President Donald Trump said Friday “there’s a good chance we’ll have to” declare a national emergency in order to appropriate funds to build his long-promised border wall.

A specially created Congressional committee is spending the next couple of weeks working to reach a compromise on border security with the threat of another government shutdown looming when the current short-term government funding bill expires on Feb. 15.

Trump did not say whether he will definitely resort to declaring a national emergency, but he did say it “would help the process.”

If a deal isn’t reached by the Feb. 15 deadline, Trump can either shut down the government for the second time in as many months of the new year, or sign a bill funding federal agencies and then use his executive powers to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

