Bridgewater CIO: 2019 Will See ‘Near-Recession-Level Growth’

Bridewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Greg Jensen says the U.S. economy will be “significantly weaker, near-recession-level growth” for 2019.

Bridgewater is the largest hedge fund in the world and it is anticipating GDP growth close to 1 percent in 2019 and even lower for the rest of the developed world. The U.S. economy grew at a 3.4 percent clip during quarter three, down from 4.2 percent in the second quarter, and the Commerce Department said Friday it is expected to continue to slow in the fourth quarter .

Other economists believe the fourth-quarter GDP will be around 2.5 percent, so Jensen’s low prediction is striking.

Per Reuters:

“The biggest theme developing is that you are going to have significantly weaker growth, near-recession-level growth in 2019, based on our measures, and the markets are generally not pricing that in,” said Jensen, who helps oversee more than $160 billion in assets. “Although the movement has been in that direction, the degree of it is still small relative to what we are seeing in terms of the shifts in likely economic conditions. And so, we think that’s going to be the big story going forward, weaker growth and central banks struggling to move from their current tightening stance to easing and finding it difficult to ease because they have very little ammunition to ease.”

Jensen noted growing political tensions around the world and said “a cyclical downturn will just heighten those tensions and worsen de-globalization.”

Investors have been bracing for a downturn as a massive sell-off began in October. The Nasdaq sank closer to an official bear market, finishing just short of 20 percent lower than its record high in August. The S&P 500 is down more than 10 percent in December alone and is on track for it’s worst month since the record bull market began a decade ago.