Whose Investment Advice Do Americans Want Most? Buffett in a Landslide

Warren Buffett, not surprisingly, is the man whose help Americans want most when it comes to investing in the stock market.

So what’s Buffett’s best piece of advice? It basically boils down to this: Don’t sit there on the sidelines, or you’ll regret it.

According to the Acorns 2018 Money Matters Report, more than 40 percent of those surveyed said they’d be most likely to take investing advice from the Oracle of Omaha himself, Buffett, who is worth a cool $85 billion.

How about President Donald Trump?

Not so much, as only 17 percent think Trump should be their go-to guy for market advice, compared to 32 percent who think Oprah Winfrey is best to talk finances and investing with.

Despite their staggering successes, only 5 percent of people look to hip-hop-icon-turned-businessman Jay-Z or Facebook CFO Sheryl Sandberg for their financial wisdom.

