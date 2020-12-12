In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I tell you about a cannabis ETF (exchange-traded fund) you need to look at for 2021.

This year has been like no other.

That goes for the stock market as well.

Faced with a global pandemic that’s put immense pressure on world economies, the U.S. stock market has performed as though nothing happened.

Here’s an example:

The PowerShares Nasdaq-100 Index (NYSE: QQQ) — an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in the top 100 stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index — highest annual return in the last seven years is this year.

QQQ’s Best Returns Are in 2020

But not all ETFs are the same.

Several got beaten down in recent years.

I see that changing for some in the new year.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I share a battered exchange-traded fund and tell you why it’s worth putting in your portfolio for 2021.

This is one of a series of ETFs I’ll tell you about until the end of the year.

We’ll examine this cannabis ETF and how it’s performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with this ETF — if you are thinking about buying or already have it in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis of each one.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters. We deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.