This week, I did a side-by-side comparison of two cannabis stocks I’ve covered in previous Marijuana Market Updates: Cresco Labs and Curaleaf Holdings.

Cannabis Stock Showdown

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (Over-the-Counter: CURLF) is a Massachusetts-based cannabis producer and retailer. It also helps smaller cannabis companies with processing, real estate leasing and back office administration.

It offers:

Oils for vaping.

Cartridges.

Tinctures.

Mints.

Capsules.

Edibles.

And CBD products.

It has 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and 30 processing plants across 23 states.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc. (Over-the-Counter: CRLBF), together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States.

The Chicago-based company offers:

Cannabis in flowers, live concentrates and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands.

Soft gels, tinctures and lotions under the Remedi brand.

Gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets and chocolates under the Mindy’s brand.

And vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls and shorties under its High Supply brand.

In all, it has nearly 350 products it sells in more than 700 dispensaries across the country.

It operates 18 dispensaries in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Nevada, Arizona, Massachusetts and New York.

Curaleaf vs. Cresco: The Cannabis Stock Numbers

Cresco has a market cap of $1.5 billion, making it a large multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. Cresco’s trailing 12-month revenue is around $231.2 million.

Curaleaf has a market cap of around $6.2 billion. Its trailing 12-month revenue is $351.3 million.

Take a look at Curaleaf’s stock chart:

CURLF Rose 257% From March Lows

Now, here is Cresco’s stock chart:

CRLBF Stock Rose 192% From March Lows

Cresco and Curaleaf: Future Plans

Both companies have growth plans for the future.

Cresco plans to expand in markets where sales justify the expansion — Illinois and Pennsylvania.

It wants to make its largest market, California, more profitable:

Curaleaf has already started expansion into a strong market in Illinois:

It’s also expanding its medical cannabis business in Florida, which is seeing rapid growth in the market:

Watch my latest Marijuana Market Update now to find out which cannabis stock is set for bigger gains — and which stock’s gains are likely to last.

