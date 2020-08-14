Research analyst Matt Clark has been digging into cannabis stocks after recent earnings reports. He’s back with your latest Marijuana Market Update video!

Thanks to Benjamin and Mike, who asked Matt to cover the stock he ran through Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone stock rating system this week: Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (Over-the-Counter: CURLF).

Cureleaf is a Massachusetts-based cannabis company that operates in seven states.

Watch the video above to find out about:

What Curaleaf does.

Its most recent acquisition, Grassroots Cannabis.

Curaleaf’s earnings.

How the stock rates according to our Green Zone rating system.

Curaleaf stock’s recent share price action.

Matt’s long-term sentiment on CURLF stock.

Cannabis Stock Earnings: Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY)

Be sure to stick around! In his video, Matt also takes a look at two cannabis stocks’ recent earnings: Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray (Nasdaq: TLRY).

One company’s earnings were better than expected … but the other has seen its share price reflect its major earnings miss.

Matt discusses what the numbers mean. He tells you whether he thinks you have a buying opportunity with one of these big producers.

