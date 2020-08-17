I used to just pass them over when shopping for a drink at my local convenience store.

Now, it’s the first place I look when I’m thirsty.

I drink one just about every day. I’m drinking one as I write this.

I’m talking about energy drinks.

They’re now just as commonplace in grocery stores or gas stations as soda and beer.

And there’s a reason for it.

Because they sell … and sell a lot.

Energy drink market sales were $53 billion in 2019 and they are projected to grow even more in the coming years.

Using Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s stock rating system, we’ve uncovered an energy drink stock that will give investors like you and me double-digit profits, thanks to the surge in energy drink sales.

I’ll get to that in a moment.

But first, I’ll explain where the energy drink market is going.

Global Energy Drink Sales to Jump 60%

Energy drinks are a $53 billion market.

And that’s growing.

Allied Market Research expects the market to grow to $86 billion by 2026.

Energy Drink Sales to Reach $86 Billion Globally

You can’t deny the massive jump in sales in the next six years.

And using Adam’s system, we’ve found one energy drink stock that will give investors a solid jump in their portfolio.

This Energy Drink Stock Is Poised for Big Gains

Using Adam’s stock rating system, we found a high-quality, high-growth energy drink stock with the potential for double-digit gains for you in the near future.

Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) sells and distributes energy drinks in the U.S. and internationally. It distributes nearly 30 different brands of energy drinks — making it an industry leader.

Monster Beverage Soars to New Heights

energy drink stock Monster Energy Corp.

Monster Beverage earns an 81 on Adam’s stock rating system. It rates highest in quality, growth and volatility.

Here’s a deeper dive into Monster Beverage:

  • Quality — Monster rates a 99 on quality — only 1% of all other stocks are rated better. It has strong margins (97) and even better returns on investment, assets and equity (99). The company also rates better than 75% of all other stocks rated in debt (90), stock efficiency (77) and cash flow (75).

Monster Beverage Corp. quality

  • Growth — Thanks to a five-year annual growth rate of 17% on earnings per share and 11% sales growth over five years, the company rates a 96 on growth.

energy drink stock Monster Beverage Corp.

  • Volatility — Monster’s growth and quality comes with mild volatility (90). The company’s beta and risk-adjusted returns are better than nearly 75% of all other stocks rated.

Monster Beverage Corp. value

What to Do With This Monster

According to its 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Monster sales increased 16% from 2015 to 2019.

Energy drinks are becoming more recession-proof as a consumer staple — Monster’s annual sales are a testament to that.

With energy drinks becoming a daily luxury that people will indulge in, even if they are pinching pennies elsewhere, those sales will rise from here.

That means a profit for the company — and even better gains for you.

Several analysts have a price target on Monster of between $90 and $94 a share. At its current price of around $81 per share, reaching that price target would yield a 16% gain.

We think it can go even higher.

Energy drink stocks will be profitable for investors, and Monster Beverage Corp. is the best way to do it.