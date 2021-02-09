When I set out to create a Cannabis Watchlist a little over six months ago, I didn’t set any expectations.

I only had one goal in mind: Find profitable and safe investments within the cannabis sector for our loyal Money & Markets readers and YouTube viewers.

I dug into the deepest corners of the cannabis market to find some lesser-known stocks along with big up-and-comers. Some of these stocks aren’t on every cannabis investor’s radar.

And so far, the results have been incredible. In today’s special edition of the Marijuana Market Update, I want to dive into our Cannabis Watchlist portfolio that is averaging gains over 50%!

Our Cannabis Watchlist Is Full of Winning Stocks

GrowGeneration Corp.

I’ll start with the recommendation I made in November: GrowGeneration Corp. (Nasdaq: GRWG).

This was the first pure cannabis stock recommendation I made to the watchlist. GrowGeneration sells equipment that producers use to grow cannabis.

It’s also the first stock on the watchlist to turn a triple-digit gain since I recommended it.

As of the close on Friday, GrowGeneration has jumped 109% since I added it back on November 17.

GrowGeneration (Red) Sees Triple-Digit Gains Since November

In Monday trading, GrowGeneration jumped even higher … to a 127% gain!

Learn what’s fueling this growth and how you can take advantage of it in the video above.

Planet 13 Holdings

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF) is also making big moves.

Planet 13 — the cannabis retailer with a superstore in Las Vegas — watched its stock tumble as much as 11% since I added it on January 11.

However, PLNHF has rebounded nicely and is now registering an 11% gain — a 22% turnaround in less than a month.

Planet 13 Registers Turnaround

Watch my special edition of the Marijuana Market Update here to find out more about the superstore’s gains.

Turning Point Brands Inc.

The last pure cannabis stock on the watchlist I want to address is Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB).

Since I recommended TPB in October 2020, it has climbed more than 80%.

Turning Point Brands Climbs 80% Since October

That is considerably more than the 9.5% jump the tobacco production industry (the blue line in the chart above) has seen in the same time.

Learn about Turning Point’s bounce in my latest video here.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG) isn’t your typical cannabis stock, but it is doing big things that will benefit the industry in the long run.

The company recently reported a 105% jump in sales during the first three months of its fiscal year to $748.6 million, which is a quarterly record for SMG.

SMG Shows 42% Gain

SMG stock dropped as much as 14% after adding it to the watchlist on September 1, 2020.

Now, the stock is showing a 42% gain!

Overall, the average gain of our entire watchlist is 50%, which is remarkable.

I’m not trying to brag when I show you these gains. I just wanted to take a moment to show you that the Cannabis Watchlist is working, and there will be more opportunities for profits in 2021.

If you bought into any of the stocks and realized some of these gains, congratulations! Feel free to send us an email at feedback@moneyandmarkets.com detailing your experience with the watchlist so far.

And be sure to catch the rest of my special edition of the Marijuana Market Update here. I discuss the moves toward federal and state legalization that might be behind some of these gains, and I’ve got a big announcement about an upcoming project.

