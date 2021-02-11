In the latest episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I want to show you why Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (Nasdaq: SIMO) is a big data stock to buy today.

By now, you all know that I am big on data.

Data is hard facts, and the already massive pool of available data is constantly growing larger.

Think about a doctor’s office. If 50 individuals have appointments in a day, that’s 50 medical records that need to be updated. Those records aren’t shrinking; they are growing larger with every appointment. And that requires huge amounts of digital data storage.

Whether it’s big data centers or something as small as your smartphone, the need to store the increasing amount of data is constantly growing.

And I see a lot of potential in companies that specialize in data storage solutions.

Well, I used Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system to find a stock at the forefront of data storage.

I’ll tell you about it in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

Let’s look at why this company is positioned to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

Big Data Is Big Business

Data and information are a cornerstone for how business is done.

And that’s translated to big gains for companies dealing with anything related to data … including data storage.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Nasdaq: AIQ) has seen remarkable growth coming off its March 2020 lows.

AIQ Jumps 122% Since its March Bottom

The exchange-traded fund invests in growth and value stocks across the artificial intelligence and big data sectors.

And I’ve found a stock dealing with big data that will beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

Big Data Stock SIMO Has Reached New Highs … and Is Still Growing

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (Nasdaq: SIMO) has gained 122% in its share price since March 2020.

And it’s jumped more than 31% since January 27.

I think it still has a lot of room to run.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why SIMO is worth a spot in your portfolio for 2021.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific stock or sector of the market helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis every week.

Safe trading,

