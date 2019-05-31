Being vigilant pays off, especially when it comes to your Social Security benefits. One small clerical error on your yearly earnings records could lead to a substantial loss of income.

As of 2018, less than half of the 39 million Americans with online Social Security accounts had checked their earnings statements over the previous 12 months.

Your 35 highest-paid years of earnings, along with what age you choose to retire, are what the government uses to calculate what you get each year once you start claiming Social Security benefits. Waiting until full retirement age (between 66-67 depending on your birthday) will allow you to collect the full monthly benefit. Some may choose to claim benefits as early as 62 with a reduction of funds each month, or even as late as 70 to claim an even greater sum.

No one likes missing out on money, so take a little time to look over your earnings records and make sure that everything matches up with your own files. Be proactive about checking those reports year after year to make sure you are getting the most you can, or at least not losing anything because someone forgot to add a zero somewhere.

