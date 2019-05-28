Not Too Early to Think About Taxes as New Form Complicates Withholding

With the upcoming release of the newly drafted Form W-4, people may need to rethink their approach to filing taxes, especially how much they withhold. By the end of May, the Internal Revenue Service should have a draft of the new tax form — that is expected to be in use for 2020 — available for public comment.

This new form will reflect changes made with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which include nearly doubled standard deductions, elimination of personal exemptions and limits on itemized deductions. The Treasury Department and the IRS have updated withholding tables to coincide with these changes.

What all this means is that employees can expect to spend more time filing returns, according to Pete Isberg, head of government relations at ADP, a payroll company.

“If you want to get the withholding right, it will work like the tax return itself,” Isberg told CNBC. “There will be input areas that look more like a 1040 summary than the old Form W-4.”

It’s never too early to start considering taxes, so here’s an approach to make sure you get the most out of your return while also ensuring you are withholding the correct amount, thereby eliminating the surprise of a nasty bill next tax season.

Per CNBC:

Get last year’s tax return He anticipates that in order to fill out the new W-4, employees will need to know their total deductions from the prior year, the tax credits they can expect to claim in the upcoming year, as well as additional sources of household income — including their spouse’s earnings. “People don’t generally remember their total deductions off the top of their head, so it’s not going to be super easy to do,” Isberg said. “But it’s going to be more accurate.” In general, tax withholding is a balancing act for filers.