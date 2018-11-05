China’s President Xi Jinping gave a speech at the Shanghai trade fair, where he railed against U.S. President Donald Trump, slamming his “America First” agenda while denouncing the “law of the jungle” and “beggar-thy-neighbor” trade policies.

Xi didn’t mention Trump by name but it is obvious who he was referring to while showing no signs of backing down as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies wages on.

“All countries should strive to improve their business environment and solve their own problems,” Xi said at the China International Import Expo, where more than 3,600 companies from all around the world were in attendance. “They shouldn’t always whitewash themselves and blame others, or act like a flashlight that only exposes others, but not themselves.”

Xi went on to warn against protectionism, saying it would only harm the global economy. He also pledged in increase domestic consumption in China, crack down on intellectual property theft — which is one of Trump’s biggest complaints against China as it steals tech from U.S. companies — and improve trade with Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet in the next few weeks, though, it doesn’t appear as if China is ready to back down under the threat of more tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect on Jan. 1.

Investors were left underwhelmed about the possibility a trade deal will be worked out.

Per Bloomberg:

“He repeated a lot of the planned policies we have already heard in the past few months,” said Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Markets seemed to like the headline ‘to cut import tariffs,’ but this plan was already announced in September and can only be milked so many times.” Although Xi pledged to import $30 trillion of good over the next 15 years — up from $24 trillion in previous estimates — his policy initiatives were largely in line with previous statements. The government has already cut tariffs this year and said it would do so again. Enthusiasm wasn’t high in the run-up to the event. While 18 heads of state or government are slated to attend, virtually all are from small economies. Of G-20 countries, only Russia is sending a head of state or government.

Xi went on to portray himself and China as defenders of global free trade and globalization.