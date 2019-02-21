Trade Talks Heat Up: China Proposes Buying $30B More US Ag. Products

With trade talks between the U.S. and China heating up this week as the two sides work toward a new deal, Beijing has proposed buying an additional $30 billion worth of agricultural imports like soybeans, corn and wheat.

The offer is part of the memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the U.S. and China as the two sides negotiate in Washington this week. The additional purchase would be on top of what China was buying before the trade war began and would continue for an agreed-upon number of years.

U.S. farmers have been hit particularly hard since the tit-for-tat tariffs battle between President Donald Trump and China began. The U.S. government bailed the farmers out with $12 billion in emergency aid.

Also as part of the talks, officials will discuss removing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on distillers’ dried grains, a by-product of corn ethanol used in animal feed. The news sent soybean, corn and wheat futures prices rising.

China has offered to increase agricultural purchases in an attempt to shorten the massive trade deficit between world’s two largest economies. China has resumed importing farm goods like soybeans since the tariff truce was called in December. President Trump said this week China could also be adding “a lot of” corn to its import list, a boon for U.S. farmers who have struggled under the weight of the trade war.

